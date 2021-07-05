The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE CEE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. 6,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,860. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7,674.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

