The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Short Interest Update

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 799,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $22.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in The Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in The Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

