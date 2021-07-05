The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Aaron’s Company Inc. is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through Company-operated and franchised stores as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. The Aaron’s Company Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta. “
NYSE AAN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.34. 173,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,145. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71.
In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after buying an additional 591,858 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,921,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,615,000 after buying an additional 416,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Aaron’s Company Profile
The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.
