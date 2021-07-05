The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Aaron’s Company Inc. is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through Company-operated and franchised stores as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. The Aaron’s Company Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta. “

NYSE AAN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.34. 173,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,145. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after buying an additional 591,858 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,921,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,615,000 after buying an additional 416,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

