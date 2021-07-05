Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems comprises about 0.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $64.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.28. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.