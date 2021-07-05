Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 9,700 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Ultra Clean comprises approximately 1.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Ultra Clean worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,107 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

