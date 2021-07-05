Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.41% of Alithya Group worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alithya Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alithya Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins began coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

NASDAQ ALYA traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.80. 2,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45. Alithya Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million. Analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

