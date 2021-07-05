Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 453.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 45.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $30.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

