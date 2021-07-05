Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,701 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after buying an additional 763,379 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after buying an additional 741,392 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 215,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,129,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

DBD stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.36.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

