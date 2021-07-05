Teton Advisors Inc. Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMNR. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 212,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 29,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Limoneira alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,439 shares of company stock worth $136,820 over the last 90 days. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $309.84 million, a PE ratio of -38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.02. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.