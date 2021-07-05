Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Surmodics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Surmodics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $54.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $753.31 million, a P/E ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $90,103.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,656 shares of company stock worth $263,321. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

