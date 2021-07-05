Teton Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 213,636 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 369,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.75. 12,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,088. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.60.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $245.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

