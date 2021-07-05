Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 36,420 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,420 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Hawkins worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 622.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Hawkins by 1,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 115.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWKN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

