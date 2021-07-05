Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Tesco stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 182,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tesco has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 7.53%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

