Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.69.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 6,677 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $280,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,939. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05. Tenable has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

