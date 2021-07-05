Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 798,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Telos by 10.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of TLS opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Telos has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.30.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

