Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THNPF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Technip Energies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

