TE-FOOD Price Reaches $0.0363 on Top Exchanges (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $20.66 million and approximately $379,409.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 73.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.59 or 0.00817399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.62 or 0.08036860 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

