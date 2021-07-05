TD Securities Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$9.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

Shares of TSE AGF.B opened at C$7.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.31. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$4.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.23. The stock has a market cap of C$557.30 million and a PE ratio of 3.57.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,864,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,043 shares in the company, valued at C$5,951,006.65.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

