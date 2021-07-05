TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,453 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Paylocity worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY opened at $195.05 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $124.75 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.90. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 172.61, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

