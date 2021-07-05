TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,210 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of StoneCo worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 30.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 7.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,766,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,394,000 after buying an additional 132,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 131.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

