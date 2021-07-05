TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $12.75 Million in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDACU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $8,160,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,117,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,579,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,338,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,452,000.

NDACU stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

