TD Asset Management Inc. Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $207.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.16 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.