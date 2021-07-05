TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,015 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 571.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $351.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 142,945 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.12, for a total transaction of $45,902,498.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,576,438.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,617 shares of company stock worth $132,985,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

