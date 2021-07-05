TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $66.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.01. 82,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

