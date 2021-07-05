Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) vs. Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Head to Head Review

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Tamino Minerals has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Dynatrace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dynatrace $703.51 million 23.98 $75.71 million $0.43 138.84

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Tamino Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A Dynatrace 10.76% 12.89% 6.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tamino Minerals and Dynatrace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynatrace 0 2 20 0 2.91

Dynatrace has a consensus target price of $57.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.69%. Given Dynatrace’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Tamino Minerals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tamino Minerals Company Profile

Tamino Minerals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Mexico. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits Sonora. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc. and changed its name to Tamino Minerals Inc. in March 2013. Tamino Minerals Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

