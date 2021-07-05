Tadpole Finance (TAD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,793.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $8,793.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $11.14 or 0.00033084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00044817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00134979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00167902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,734.06 or 1.00213369 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

