Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Lowered by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,191,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $279.16 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.82 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.88.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

