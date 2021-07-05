Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €128.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €110.40 ($129.88).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €118.55 ($139.47) on Thursday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s fifty day moving average is €110.38.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.