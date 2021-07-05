Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,448,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 3,027,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 569.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.85. 112,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.55.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.