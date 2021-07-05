Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,448,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 3,027,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 569.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.85. 112,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.55.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

