Strix Group (LON:KETL) Hits New 1-Year High at $329.50

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 329.50 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 325.40 ($4.25), with a volume of 2288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

KETL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Strix Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 315 ($4.12).

Get Strix Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £671.94 million and a PE ratio of 27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 297.32.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.