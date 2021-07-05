Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 668,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,783.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SREDF opened at $9.17 on Monday. Storebrand ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get Storebrand ASA alerts:

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.