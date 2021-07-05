Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $149.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.46. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

