Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 32,450 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

VIAC stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.