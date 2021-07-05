Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,586,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $37,487,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $19,871,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $136.10 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.10.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

