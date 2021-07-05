Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,437 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

CHD stock opened at $85.27 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.56 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

