Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 400 Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 69,642 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $71.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.74. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.