Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 519 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Nucor by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 15.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $96.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.26. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at $29,320,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

