Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,443 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,949 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,997,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SAP by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 951,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 173,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $141.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.47. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.77%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

