Stifel Financial Corp Sells 20,769 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,769 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Autohome worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 151.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter worth $175,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHM opened at $62.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.70. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC lowered their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

