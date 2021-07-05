Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Primerica worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Primerica by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.14.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $150.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.36. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

