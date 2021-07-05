Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Leggett & Platt worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.38. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

