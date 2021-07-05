Stifel Financial Corp Has $8.61 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Sonoco Products worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

NYSE:SON opened at $66.57 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

