Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 7,907 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $155.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.39. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.