Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Shares of STC opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $62.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,672,000 after purchasing an additional 335,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 178,530 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 172,686 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 304,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 155,773 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

