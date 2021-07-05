Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,300 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 727,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

