Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.