Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Steven Madden worth $12,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

