STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $209.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.