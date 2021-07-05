Stephens Inc. AR Sells 7,970 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $26,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.11. 11,102,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,102,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

