Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,779 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.82. 1,741,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.63 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

